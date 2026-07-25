ALOR SETAR — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has warned that he will take legal action, including filing civil suits, against anyone found to be twisting his remarks for political gain, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

Acccording to Sinar Harian, Sanusi told reporters he would lodge police reports against those he accused of distorting comments he made during a ceramah in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, insisting his remarks were purely factual.

“I only stated facts. Whoever tries to manipulate this issue for political interest, I will sue them. I will lodge a police report in response. Do not try to distort the facts,” he was quoted as saying.

During the Jempol ceramah, Sanusi had reportedly said Malay political and economic dominance was being eroded, adding that the Chinese and Indians have China and India, while Malays only have "Tanah Melayu."

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Sanusi, who is PAS’s election director for the Negeri Sembilan polls, to avoid racial and religious rhetoric during campaigning, Astro Awani reported.

Zahid said such remarks could stir unease among communities and suggested Sanusi focus instead on managing Kedah’s affairs ahead of polling day.

The Negeri Sembilan state election will be held on August 1.