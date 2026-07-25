KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing a coronary angiogram today, with doctors confirming that no further surgical intervention, such as balloon angioplasty or stent implantation, is required.

According to a statement released by his legal counsel, Messrs Shafee & Co., the medical procedure was deemed necessary following a series of health evaluations over the past several weeks. During these assessments, physicians detected a blockage in a coronary blood vessel that required further investigation via an angiogram.

The medical team had previously advised that there was an estimated 95% probability that Najib would require further intervention. However, following the completion of the angiogram and a comprehensive clinical evaluation today, attending specialists concluded that the blockage can be effectively managed through medication, ongoing monitoring, and regular follow-up care.

“The decision to proceed with today’s procedure was made entirely based on medical necessity and the clinical findings available at that time,” the statement read. “Given the high probability that further intervention would be required, the concerns regarding the procedure were real and justified. Fortunately, the coronary angiogram has shown that the blockage can be controlled without the need for balloon angioplasty or stent placement.”

The legal team emphasised that Najib, who is currently serving a prison sentence, is now in good condition and will continue his recovery process under the close supervision of his doctors.

The family extended their deepest gratitude to the cardiologists, cardiothoracic specialists, nurses, and the entire medical team at the Cardiothoracic and Cardiology Centre of Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang for their professionalism, expertise, and dedicated care throughout the process.

The statement also conveyed the family’s heartfelt appreciation to the Malaysian public for their prayers, well-wishes, and continued support during this health scare.

“Alhamdulillah, with the grace of Allah SWT, Dato’ Sri Najib is now in good condition and will continue his recovery process under the close supervision of the attending doctors,” the statement concluded.

The news comes as Najib continues to serve his sentence related to the SRC International case, with health concerns having previously led to several court postponements and hospitalisations in the past.