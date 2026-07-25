MELAKA, July 25 — A family of three, including a four-month-old baby boy, were rescued after being trapped in flash floods at Kampung Lereh, Tanjung Kling here this morning.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) public relations officer Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid said seven firefighters from the Tangga Batu Fire and Rescue Station were deployed after the department received an emergency call at 9.47am.

“The victims were safely evacuated before being handed over to the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said continuous heavy rain since 1 am caused several flood-prone areas in Melaka Tengah to be inundated.

The affected areas included Peringgit in the Pengkalan Batu state constituency, as well as Kampung Kolam Limbungan and Tengkera in the Kesidang state constituency.

Kamarulsyah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat spokesperson, said no temporary relief centre had been opened and no victims evacuated as of 10 am.

“Monitoring by agencies under JPBN and the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) is ongoing,” he said. — Bernama