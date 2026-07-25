SEREMBAN, July 25 — Negeri Sembilan police have received 16 reports and opened 11 investigation papers, including two opened yesterday, over alleged election-related offences in the state polls.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said one investigation paper opened yesterday was under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire, resulting in the loss or damage of property.

“Another investigation paper was opened under Section 505 of the Penal Code/Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) for issuing, creating, publishing or disseminating statements, rumours or news that could cause public mischief,” he said in a statement today.

However, Alzafny said the security and public order situation throughout the election process remained good and under control.

“The public is urged to continue complying with the law, respect the democratic process and provide full cooperation to police on the ground to ensure the Negeri Sembilan state election takes place in a peaceful, harmonious and orderly manner,” he said.

He also said police had approved 322 of the 345 applications to hold ceramah and other campaign activities for the period from July 18 until yesterday.

He said all approved political programmes and activities were monitored by police to ensure they complied with the law and did not compromise public safety and order.

Early voting for the state election is scheduled for July 28, while polling day is Aug 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama