KUALA PILAH, July 25 — Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to steer clear of racial and religious sentiments during the Negeri Sembilan state election campaign.

Astro Awani reported Zahid, Speaking to reporters after launching the “Madani Agriculture Commodity Programme” in Kuala Pilah today, said that if Sanusi truly wished to promote national unity, he should avoid touching on issues related to ethnicity, religion, culture or other racial backgrounds, as such remarks could stir unease among various communities.

“Our country’s diversity is a natural reality, and there is no need to disturb that balance,” Zahid said.

“If they want to make friends, then do so in a friendly manner — without raising other sensitive issues. If possible, until polling day this Saturday (August 1), we have six more days. I think it would be better for him to focus on managing Kedah’s affairs.”

Zahid added, with a touch of sarcasm: “There is no need to come to Negeri Sembilan. Let us manage Negeri Sembilan our own way.”

He also took a veiled swipe at Sanusi, suggesting that while the latter might have “a tiger in his chest”, what comes out of his mouth would be better suited to a “sheep” — a remark aimed at the Opposition leader’s often fiery rhetoric.

Zahid noted that Sanusi, who is also PAS’s election director for the state polls, may be accustomed to addressing Kedah’s electorate, but his style of speech may not sit well with the more diverse voters of Negeri Sembilan, where his words could be misinterpreted and cause unnecessary tension.

MIC chief suggests BN go it alone

Separately, MIC president Tan Sri Vigneswaran Sanasee yesterday urged Barisan Nasional to consider contesting future state elections on its own, citing concerns that PAS leaders had repeatedly made remarks deemed offensive to non-Malay communities.

Vigneswaran said such behaviour not only made political cooperation difficult but also undermined BN’s efforts to win back multiracial support.

Sanusi’s recent remarks draw criticism

The warning comes after Sanusi, during a joint BN-PAS ceramah in Jempol two days ago, claimed that Malay political power and economic dominance were being gradually eroded, and warned that without drastic reforms, the community could face total loss of influence within the next decade.

He also stressed that Malaysia was the last bastion for the Malay community, comparing it to other nations that have their own indigenous majorities.

The Negeri Sembilan state election will be held on August 1, with campaigning now entering its final stretch.