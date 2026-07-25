MELAKA, July 25 —Two temporary relief centres have been opened after heavy rain caused flooding in several areas in the Melaka Tengah and Jasin districts as of 3 pm today.

In a statement, the Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the relief centre at the Pantai Kundor State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) was opened at 11.32 am and is sheltering 15 evacuees from seven families.

“The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Serkam Darat was opened at 1.25 pm and is still in the process of registering evacuees,” it said today.

Continuous heavy rain since early this morning has caused flooding in several areas in Melaka Tengah, namely Kampung Lereh, Peringgit, Kampung Bachang, Kampung Kolam Limbongan, Tengkera, Bukit Rambai, Tanjung Kling, Pengkalan Perigi and Kampung Berlian.

In Jasin, the affected villages are Kampung Pulai, Kampung Serkam and Kampung Bukit Tembakau. — Bernama