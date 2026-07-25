KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Calls by leaders for Malays to unite, remain united and love their homeland must continue, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today as he defended Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over remarks that have drawn criticism for their racial tone.

In a Facebook post, Annuar said Sanusi’s remarks had been taken out of context and denied that the PAS leader had intended to hurt the feelings of other ethnic communities in Malaysia.

“Unfortunately, the speech has been 'spun' from another angle, as though Sanusi was questioning the loyalty of other communities in our country. That is completely untrue.” he said.

Annuar said he had listened to Sanusi’s speech in full and believed it was made in the context of urging Malays to remain united in defending what he described as their ancestral homeland.

He said the remarks were intended to encourage Malay nationalism and hubbul watan, or love for one’s homeland, rather than question the loyalty or citizenship of other Malaysians.

“Sanusi did not mention or question the loyalty, nationality or citizenship of other Malaysians,” he said.

"A united Malay community is the foundation of the country’s stability, through which all communities can enjoy peace. Every community has an interest in Malay unity." he added.

Annuar also rejected suggestions that Sanusi’s remarks were racist, saying Islam prohibited asabiyah, or racial chauvinism, and accusing critics of presenting the speech as though it questioned the loyalty of other communities.

He said both PAS and Umno had governed Malaysians of different ethnicities for decades and maintained that Malay unity was important to the country’s stability and the interests of all communities.

"Instead, it was the newer parties that emerged after 1965 that began sowing the seeds of racial sentiment in subtle ways, the effects of which can still be seen today."

His remarks came amid criticism of Sanusi over comments made during the Negeri Sembilan election campaign, which several political leaders have said brought racial considerations into the contest.