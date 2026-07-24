July 24 — Ten years ago, most Malaysians got their news from the morning paper or the evening television bulletin.

Today, millions are more likely to discover breaking news while scrolling through a 60-second TikTok video on their For You Page.

According to the Reuters Institute’s Digital News Report, TikTok has become the fastest-growing platform for news consumption worldwide.

Malaysia is not just following this global trend but is emerging as one of its leading examples.

In 2024, around 31 per cent of Malaysians said they used TikTok to access news.

By 2025, that number had surged to 48 per cent, placing Malaysia among the world’s highest users of TikTok for news alongside Thailand.

Globally, the Reuters Institute found that one in three people now use TikTok, with around half of those users turning to the platform for news.

Among people aged 18 to 24, social media has overtaken traditional news outlets, with 44 per cent saying it is now their main source of news.

The shift reflects a generation that increasingly values speed, accessibility, and visual storytelling over lengthy articles.

A one-minute video can explain a complex political issue before a reader has even finished the first paragraph of a traditional news report.

News is no longer something people actively search for, but something that finds them while they scroll.

This changing habit is transforming not only how audiences consume information but also how journalists produce and deliver it.

The author argues that TikTok’s rapid rise as a news source in Malaysia is reshaping how audiences consume information and how journalists produce and deliver news. — AFP pic

The rise of TikTok has also introduced “newsfluencers”, creators who summarise and explain current events for audiences that rarely watch television or read newspapers.

Many of these creators have built loyal communities by making complicated issues feel easier to understand and more relatable.

However, the growing influence of newsfluencers has also raised concerns about accuracy, bias, and the spread of misinformation.

Unlike professional news organisations, many independent creators are not bound by editorial standards or formal fact-checking processes.

As a result, opinions, rumours, and incomplete information can sometimes spread as quickly as verified news.

Recognising these challenges, Malaysia’s Online Safety Act 2025 will bring platforms such as TikTok and Instagram under broader local regulations beginning in January 2026.

For young Malaysians, TikTok is no longer just a platform for entertainment, viral dances, or comedy skits.

It has become a daily source of updates on politics, the economy, education, and issues that directly affect their lives.

This shift reflects a wider digital transformation, where social media is becoming one of society’s primary gateways to information.

The trend also mirrors what many researchers are beginning to observe, with students increasingly relying on social media not only for communication and learning but also to stay informed about current affairs.

As digital platforms continue to shape everyday life, adapting to this new media environment is becoming less of a choice and more of a necessity.

While some remain sceptical about getting news through social media, the reality is that digital platforms are rapidly becoming the places where younger generations discover, discuss, and share information.

The real question is no longer whether social media should be part of the news ecosystem, but whether society is prepared to navigate it responsibly.

Media literacy is therefore becoming one of the most important skills young people can develop in the digital age.

As more Malaysians turn to their For You Page for the day’s headlines, the challenge is no longer teaching people how to find news, but how to recognise what is truly worth believing.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.