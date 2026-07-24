KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has positioned itself as the key to resolving the ongoing royal dispute in Negeri Sembilan, claiming that a mandate to govern the state would allow the coalition to facilitate the best possible resolution between Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, and the state’s four Undang.

Speaking on the KiniTV “Explain Sikit” podcast, state BN chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias urged voters to consider the state’s stability before casting their ballots on August 1.

He argued that the current royal dispute has spiralled into a contentious deadlock that requires expert crisis management.

“This is about crisis management. It’s how you manage the crisis. That is why the rakyat must consider all factors before they decide,” Jalaluddin said.

He asserted that BN possesses the necessary experience and capability to handle such sensitive issues, having managed similar crises in the past.

Jalaluddin, who is defending the Pertang state seat, linked the current turmoil to the leadership of caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

BN has accused Aminuddin of mishandling the crisis and allowing the state’s royal institution to become a subject of ridicule on social media. This dispute led BN to withdraw its backing for Aminuddin, though an attempt to topple his government failed following intervention from federal leadership.

To support his claim, Jalaluddin pointed to BN’s track record, citing the resolution of issues involving royal immunity during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first stint as prime minister. He also recalled a similar crisis in Negeri Sembilan during the tenure of former menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, where the administration stifled the escalation of a dispute involving a chieftain.

In that instance, the state government formed a special committee of culture experts to investigate the matter, presenting findings to the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang for a final decision.

Jalaluddin noted that even when the chieftain was required to abdicate, he was treated with respect, contrasting this with the recent government directive for the disputed Rembau and Sungai Ujong chieftains to vacate their posts.

"There is no knot that cannot be untied. There is no murky water that cannot be cleared,” he said, in local dialect.

“There is no problem without a solution.”