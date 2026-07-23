KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government previously deferred from publishing the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s (RCI) findings on The Pilgrims’ Fund Board (Tabung Haji-TH) to avoid creating panic among depositors.

However, he said the government is now ready to make the RCI report public after restructuring efforts has placed the institution on a stronger financial footing.

Anwar said he will consult the chief secretary to the government on whether the report requires Cabinet’s approval before it can be made public.

“When the report was first presented to us (the Cabinet), we realised that it was necessary to make some changes in the way TH was being managed.

“I would not call it corruption but there were some major challenges that need to be tackled,” Anwar told reporters after launching the Humane Economy Global Discourse 2026 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

“However, over the years, Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain (the chairman of TH) has done a wonderful job in managing the institution in a good and clear manner.

“So, I feel we should be able to publish the report now,” he added.

TH came under scrutiny in 2018 after a financial review report revealed a RM11 billion asset-liability gap, which eventually led to a RCI probe in 2022 to investigate the institution’s management and operations between 2014 to 2020.

Earlier this year, TH announced a profit distribution of 3.50 per cent, after zakat, for the 2025 financial year — the highest rate recorded since 2018.