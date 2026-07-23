KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — Pertubuhan Rungus Bersatu Sabah (PRBS) president Makinsos Nawai pleaded not guilty in the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court today to a charge of abusing his position in connection with a RM2 million state-funded cultural hall project.

The 67-year-old is accused of using his position as PRBS president in 2022 to obtain a RM2 million allocation from the Sabah Ministry of Finance for the construction of the Rungus Cultural Hall and Gallery in Kota Marudu.

According to the charge, Makinsos allegedly submitted the application for the allocation and proceeded with the project’s implementation without the approval of the association’s Supreme Council, despite having a personal interest in managing both the application and the execution of the project.

The alleged offence took place in 2022 at the Rungus Cultural Hall and Gallery in Kota Marudu. He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a penalty under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, he could be jailed for a maximum of 20 years and fined no less than five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

Judge Andi Razalijaya allowed Makinsos bail at RM50,000 with a RM5,000 deposit and two local sureties. The court also ordered him to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office once a month, refrain from interfering with witnesses, and surrender his international passport pending the disposal of the case.

The court fixed August 27 for case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Norsham Saharom appeared for the prosecution, while Makinsos was represented by Ram Singh Harbans and Co.