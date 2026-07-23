KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Workers suffering from depression and schizophrenia are covered under the Social Security Organisation’s (Perkeso) Invalidity Scheme, with eligible insured persons entitled to benefits including Invalidity Pension and rehabilitation assistance.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said these conditions are categorised as health conditions that do not fall under occupational diseases or those caused by workplace factors, Kosmo! Online reported today.

He said illnesses arising from exposure to specific workplace risk factors are instead covered under the Employment Injury Scheme under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and classified as occupational diseases.

“The Special Medical Board and the Appellate Medical Board have the authority to determine whether a case qualifies as an occupational disease as provided under Section 28 of Act 4.

“This is provided the illness is known to have occurred due to workplace risk exposure and is proven through investigation and evidence of the relevant exposure,” he said in the Dewan Negara today.

Ramanan was responding to Senator Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari Samy Vellu, who asked whether Perkeso planned to review its guidelines on recognising occupational diseases to include chronic illnesses caused by workplace stress and long-term occupational factors.

Ramanan said the government was continuously reviewing the need to improve health-related guidelines in line with changing work patterns, market demands and an ageing workforce.

“These guidelines are updated from time to time, and Perkeso conducts training courses for Medical Board members three times a year. Among the issues discussed are occupational diseases and methods to manage them,” he said.

He added that Perkeso also runs programmes to address workplace stress, including the Workplace Well-Being Seminar, which is conducted physically at every state office free of charge for employers.

The programme aims to help employers create a supportive work environment by raising awareness on mental health and managing psychosocial risks at the workplace, he said.

“Other initiatives include the Worker Health Promotion Webinar series, which provides exposure to employees on mental health, stress management, emotional well-being, general health and prevention of non-communicable diseases.

“The Activ@Work Challenge 2025 programme encourages employers to promote physical activity, healthy lifestyles and mental well-being at the workplace,” he said.