KUALA TERENGGANU, July 23 — Terengganu recorded the arrival of 6.5 million tourists, generating revenue between RM1.4 and RM1.5 billion, in the first six months of this year.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment, and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said that it involves 70 per cent domestic tourists and 30 per cent international tourists holidaying on resort islands and other tourist destinations.

He said that based on those statistics, the state government is confident it can achieve the set target of nine million tourists by the end of this year.

“The performance of the state’s tourism also gives confidence that we are on the right track. Based on the Domestic Tourism Survey 2025, released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), Terengganu received 15.46 million domestic visitors in 2025, an increase from 14.46 million visitors the previous year, representing a growth of 6.9 per cent.

“Of that number, 5.2 million were tourists who stayed overnight in the state. This achievement proves that Terengganu is not only a stopover destination but also a preferred destination for enjoying a more quality and longer tourism experience,” he said while speaking at the Terengganu Tourism Digitalisation Programme with Malaysia here today.

Also present at the event were redBus chief business officer Krishnan Ramaswami, and Terengganu State Tourism Department director Datuk Tengku Mohd Ariffin Tengku A Rahman.

Meanwhile, Razali said that the collaboration with redBus is an important initiative to transform the tourism ecosystem through digital technology, thereby expanding market reach, enhancing accessibility, and driving sustainable tourism growth.

He said that via this collaboration, tourism operators can promote and sell the experiences offered to millions of domestic and international tourists through a single online platform.

Business operators participating in this initiative will receive 100 per cent free digital participation, including product listings, e-ticket systems, inventory management and technical support.

“This initiative makes it easier for them to reach today’s digitally savvy travellers, expand market access without initial costs, and help local tourism reduce reliance on offline bookings while overcoming digital access limitations.

“With millions of visitors choosing Terengganu, it is important to ensure that tourism operators are equipped with digital capabilities to seize the available opportunities,” he said.

Additionally, Razali said the collaboration also helps bridge the digital divide by enabling tourism operators, the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector, and community-based enterprises to showcase their products to a wider audience. — Bernama