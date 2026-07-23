KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — The Sabah government aims to increase the state’s ruminant meat Self-Sufficiency Ratio (SSR) to 25 per cent by 2030, up from the current 7.05 per cent, the Sabah State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Datuk Hendrus Anding said the state government has undertaken various initiatives to achieve the target, including allocating RM24.3 million to upgrade government-owned livestock farms across the state.

He said the allocation, channelled through the Sabah Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), includes RM12.5 million for the development of 11 large-scale ruminant farms in Keningau, Kudat, Telupid, Tawau and Kota Belud.

“A further RM7 million has been allocated for the development of five small-scale ruminant farms in Bongawan, Ranau, Telupid, Kunak and Lahad Datu, while RM4.8 million has been earmarked for two non-ruminant farms, namely the Bantayan Poultry Farm and the Yonsom Duck Farm,” he said.

He was replying to an oral question from Dr Daud Yusof (Warisan-Bongawan) on efforts to

upgrade government-owned ruminant and non-ruminant farms to boost production and strengthen the state’s food security.

Elaborating, Hendrus said the upgrading programme is expected to increase large ruminant meat production by 199 per cent, from 126 head this year to 377 head annually by 2030, while breeding stock output is projected to rise by 78 per cent to 752 head a year.

For small ruminants, he said meat production is expected to surge by 486 per cent, from 121 head annually to 710 head a year, while breeding stock production is projected to increase by 233 per cent to 916 head annually by 2030.

“In addition to farm upgrading, the ruminant meat SSR target will also be supported through the oil palm integration programme, Mepkas and genetic resource development,” he said.

On non-ruminant livestock, Hendrus said the state’s annual requirement of 35 million broiler chickens is already fully met by the private sector, with the current SSR standing at 105.3 per cent.

“The DVS poultry and duck farms now serve as training centres, specialised breeding facilities and suppliers of young livestock for government programmes such as Kebun Dapur, as well as support for small-scale livestock entrepreneurs,” he said.

He also expressed the government’s readiness to develop integrated livestock farming areas in districts with strong potential, including Semporna, to further strengthen the state’s food security. — Bernama