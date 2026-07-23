SIBU, July 23 — AirBorneo’s inaugural international flight from Kuching to Singapore on Wednesday marked a historic milestone in Sarawak’s aviation development, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said this during the Sarawak Day 2026 Celebration at Dataran Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang here on Wednesday night.

“The second gift for the people of Sarawak that I wish to announce is that AirBorneo, our very own airline, is making its first international flight from Kuching to Singapore,” he said.

Abang Johari said the inaugural flight was more than the opening of a new route, as it marked the beginning of a new era in the development of Sarawak’s air connectivity within the region.

“It reflects our confidence in Sarawak’s ability to build a more efficient, competitive, and future-oriented air connectivity system,” he said.

He stressed AirBorneo was a manifestation of the Sarawak government’s commitment to strengthening connectivity, stimulating trade, expanding tourism, and attracting more investment in the state.

He said the airline would also provide greater opportunities for Sarawakians and the business community to connect with wider markets.

Abang Johari also envisioned AirBorneo helping to promote Sarawak’s unique local products to international travellers, including dabai (Sarawak olive) from Song and Kanowit.

“Perhaps in the future, AirBorneo will have dabai from Song and Kanowit on its menu for international routes such as Kuching-Singapore, so that our unique products can be known to the world,” he said.

He added that AirBorneo would complement the modern transport ecosystem being developed in Sarawak, including ports, road networks, airports, and the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system.

“These initiatives complement one another in creating a more efficient, sustainable, and integrated mobility network,” he said.

Abang Johari said the launch of AirBorneo’s international operations was in line with Sarawak’s broader aspiration to strengthen its position as a regional economic hub and contribute more significantly to Malaysia’s development.

The Premier also noted that the international flight came just two days after AirBorneo commenced its inaugural flight from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur on July 20, marking another significant step in the airline’s development. — The Borneo Post