IPOH, July 23 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today urged young generation to think critically, evaluate information responsibly and make ethical decisions as artificial intelligence (AI), automation and the digital economy reshape the future of work and society.

Saarani said education must go beyond academic achievement by equipping the younger generation with critical thinking, problem-solving skills and a strong sense of responsibility.

“These capabilities are becoming increasingly important in the era of artificial intelligence, automation, the digital economy and the creative industries, all of which are reshaping the landscape of work and human life,” he said.

Saarani said this in his speech at the closing ceremony of the 8th World Conference on Islamic Thought and Civilisation (WCIT) held at the Hotel Casuarina Meru here.

While technology presents vast opportunities to improve productivity, accelerate service delivery and create new economic opportunities, Saarani stressed that its use must be guided by ethical principles that safeguard privacy, security and human values.

He said youths must be provided with the knowledge, training, guidance and opportunities to innovate as they will become future technology developers, policymakers, entrepreneurs and leaders shaping the world.

He said young people should therefore continue to be empowered through education, training and opportunities to innovate so they could become creators of technology instead of merely users, as well as future leaders capable of driving meaningful change.

“When every young person is given the opportunity to learn, innovate and contribute, that is when we truly demonstrate that ‘Everyone Matters’ is not merely the theme of this conference, but a shared responsibility,” he said.

Saarani also stressed that safeguarding human dignity extends beyond technology, saying cleanliness, sanitation and access to healthcare are fundamental rights that must be protected in line with Islam’s objective of preserving life.

He said this responsibility should be shared collectively by the government, families, schools, workplaces, places of worship and the wider community.

On national security, Saarani warned that today’s threats had become increasingly complex, ranging from extremism and organised crime to cyberattacks and the manipulation of information.

He said even countries with strong defence systems remained vulnerable if public institutions lost the people’s trust, injustice persisted and sections of society felt excluded from the nation’s future.

“That is why unity must be built on a sense of belonging, where every citizen is respected, protected by the rule of law and given a fair opportunity to contribute.

“At the same time, solidarity does not require us to erase our differences, but rather to manage diversity with wisdom.

“Ultimately, unity is not built through slogans, but through the conviction that every individual is valued and every voice has a place in society,” he said.

Touching on global challenges, Saarani said the Muslim world must strengthen the culture of ta’awun (mutual cooperation) to address geopolitical tensions, humanitarian conflicts, climate change and economic uncertainty.

He said this could be achieved through closer collaboration in the fields of economy, education, research and human capital development.

Looking ahead, Saarani said the real measure of WCIT’s success lies in how the ideas presented are translated into practical policies, research and programmes that can be implemented and evaluated.

Saarani expressed hope that Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) would identify the key recommendations from every conference session and develop them into further research, academic publications, policy proposals, educational programmes and community initiatives.

He added that the Perak government would continue supporting initiatives that strengthen the culture of knowledge, innovation, social harmony and international cooperation for the benefit of both the people and the nation.