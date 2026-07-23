KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Police have crippled an organised crime group known as “Geng Vinod” believed to be involved in violent crimes including armed robbery, attempted murder and rioting with weapons in Selangor.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Commissioner Datuk M. Kumar said police launched a special operation codenamed “Op Rapido” against the group.

He said the group, which has been active since 2023, was led by a 30-year-old local man and had 17 members aged between 20 and 34, comprising repeat offenders.

“The group has been involved in various violent crimes such as gang robbery, attempted murder, rioting with weapons, causing injury with weapons and mischief,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar said the group’s modus operandi was to carry out armed robberies using machetes and other sharp weapons, targeting residential premises to obtain material gains, power or influence.

During the special operation conducted on June 23 and 24, police arrested 11 local male suspects aged between 21 and 34.

He said all suspects are currently under remand under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) until July 25.

Police have also identified five other members of the group who remain at large, with efforts ongoing to track them down.

Kumar said investigations found that all those arrested had various previous criminal records, including attempted murder, gang robbery, mischief, causing injury with weapons, housebreaking, criminal intimidation, extortion, rioting with weapons and drug offences, including drug trafficking.

“Through the arrests of these group members, PDRM has successfully solved 21 cases and crippled one armed gang robbery syndicate active in Selangor,” he said.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 130V of the Penal Code for being a member of an organised criminal group, which carries imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than 20 years upon conviction.

Kumar said the investigation papers were referred to the Serious Crimes Unit of the Attorney-General’s Chambers on July 17, with instructions to charge all 11 suspects under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code.

The suspects are expected to be charged at the Sepang Sessions Court, Selangor, tomorrow at 9.30am.