SEREMBAN, July 22 — The people of Negeri Sembilan must reject the ‘marriage-divorce’ politics practised by certain political parties in their pursuit of power, says Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said such ‘marriage-divorce’ politics, which he described as the practice of party-hopping and shifting political allegiance for the sake of power, should not be accepted in the country as it could undermine political stability.

Mohamad said the tendency to seek new political allies solely to gain power should not become part of the country’s political culture, and voters should therefore be wary of parties that frequently change their political stance according to circumstances.

“They first married Barisan Nasional (BN), then divorced, then married Pakatan Rakyat, before divorcing again in 2015.

“Then they remarried Umno-BN, but after just over a year, divorced again! They then married Bersatu but were divorced once more! Now they are trying to woo our ‘wife’ (BN)!... We must not allow this kind of politics to continue flourishing in Malaysia,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy chairman, said this during the ‘Jelajah Kekal Harapan’ ceramah in conjunction with the coalition’s campaign for the Negeri Sembilan state election here last night.

The ceramah was also attended by Prime Minister and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Negeri Sembilan PH chairman and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, speaking at the same ceramah, said the Negeri Sembilan government remained committed to safeguarding the welfare and improving the socio-economic well-being of the people through the PH manifesto, which offered a wide range of initiatives benefiting all segments of society.

He said allegations labelling him a ‘DAP puppet’ were baseless, stressing that the state government had always worked together as one team in the interest of all the people.

The PH candidate for the Linggi state seat said policies championed by the coalition, such as the conversion of leasehold land status to freehold, would bring significant benefits to the Malay and Bumiputera communities in enabling them to own homes.

“These initiatives are not meant for any particular group. We work as one team to ensure that social justice and the welfare of the Malay, Chinese and Indian communities are protected fairly and equitably,” he said.

Commenting on the new direction outlined in the manifesto, Aminuddin said various financial aid and education incentives would now also be extended to the M40 group with household incomes of RM8,000 and below, in addition to increased cost of living assistance for public university students, free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, and a special incentive for senior citizens aged 65 and above.

Aminuddin said Negeri Sembilan’s financial position was now at its strongest, with reserves reaching RM1.3 billion, reflecting an efficient, disciplined, transparent and corruption-free administration in driving the state towards the Negeri Sembilan Maju 2045 vision.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, PH is contesting all 36 state seats, comprising 16 candidates from PKR, 11 from DAP and nine from Amanah.

Early voting takes place on July 28, with polling day set for Aug 1.

For the latest news on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama