KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Award-winning Japanese drama Kokuho, one of Japan’s most acclaimed films of the year, premiered in Malaysia at an exclusive media screening ahead of its nationwide cinema release tomorrow.

Hosted by 8TV in collaboration with Primeworks Studios on July 21, the screening drew more than 200 guests, including members of the media, content creators, film enthusiasts and local celebrities.

Directed by Lee Sang-il and adapted from Shuichi Yoshida’s bestselling novel, the 175-minute film is set against the backdrop of Japan’s traditional Kabuki theatre and follows the intertwined 50-year journey of two performers pursuing artistic excellence.

The story centres on Kikuo, played by Ryo Yoshizawa, the son of a yakuza family whose life changes after tragedy leads him into the world of Kabuki. There, he meets Shunsuke, portrayed by Ryusei Yokohama, the heir to a prestigious Kabuki family.

Coming from contrasting backgrounds, the pair pursue the same dream — one driven by natural talent and the other by family legacy — as rivalry gradually develops into mutual respect and friendship.

To prepare for their roles, Yoshizawa and Yokohama underwent 18 months of intensive Kabuki training before filming, refining every movement and expression, particularly for their demanding onnagata, or female-role, performances.

The cast also features Mitsuki Takahata, Shinobu Terajima, Nana Mori, Takahiro Miura, Ai Mikami, Soya Kurokawa, Keitatsu Koshiyama, Masatoshi Nagase, Kyusaku Shimada, Emma Miyazawa, Ganjiro Nakamura, Min Tanaka and Ken Watanabe.

Guests at the screening were also treated to a live performance of the film’s theme song, Luminance. Many attended in Japanese-inspired attire and took part in a Best Dressed Contest, with the winner receiving RM500 in cash and gifts sponsored by SENKA by FineToday.

As part of the promotional campaign, 8TV will host a public campus sharing session titled Inside Storytelling: From Idea to the Screen, From Story to Audience at SEGi University today.

The session will feature award-winning Malaysian filmmaker Edmund Yeo and 8TV head Wong Yee Lee, moderated by Brandon Chew, discussing storytelling, content development and film production.

Primeworks Studios, the film’s official distributor and marketing partner in Malaysia, will release Kokuho in selected cinemas nationwide from July 23.