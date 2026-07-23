PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The Community Development Department (KEMAS) is discussing with the Public Service Department (JPA) and Public Service Commission (SPA) plans to widen the eligibility criteria for Tabika (nursery school) teacher applicants.

KEMAS director-general Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man said the move aimed to ensure future recruitment of Tabika teachers would not be limited only to holders of a Diploma in Early Childhood Education.

He said the initiative was in line with the development of KEMAS education modules, which now include new areas of specialisation such as the Pra Tahfiz stream, Smart Class and autism education.

“The development of these syllabuses and education programmes requires KEMAS to have educators from diverse backgrounds and with various areas of expertise,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Hanafiah said KEMAS was also strengthening the professional development of Tabika teachers through the recognition of the Early Childhood Education Certificate (SPAK) as a Micro-Credential qualification, in collaboration with Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM).

He said the initiative would provide SPAK graduates with wider opportunities to pursue studies up to the Master’s degree level, while improving their career prospects.

“SPAK trainees will also receive a MySTEP allowance of RM2,100 per month during the three-month training period, as well as a career pathway through placement letters to serve after completing the course,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hanafiah said the KEMAS Tabika teacher recruitment exercise received 7,150 applications nationwide this year, with 2,245 candidates called for interviews.

“Of the total, only 375 candidates, or about five per cent, passed the rigorous screening process and were recruited into the service,” he said.

He said the competitive selection process reflected KEMAS’ commitment to ensuring that appointed Tabika teachers meet the required standards and needs of early childhood education. — Bernama