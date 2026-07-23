KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A foreign national wanted by Brunei authorities for allegedly installing ATM skimming devices in the sultanate was arrested at Miri Airport on Monday.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the suspect, a man in his 50s, was detained at about 5.30pm following a joint intelligence-sharing operation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Royal Brunei Police Force (PPDB), according to Harian Metro.

He said the operation was launched after Brunei authorities alerted Malaysian police to the suspect’s alleged involvement in installing skimming devices on several automated teller machines (ATMs) in the country.

“Swift action resulting from the close cooperation between the two police forces led to the suspect's arrest before he could continue his journey.

“He was handed over to the Royal Brunei Police Force on the same day to facilitate further investigation and legal action under Brunei's laws,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Farhan said the successful operation reflected the strong cooperation and continued commitment between the two police forces in tackling cross-border crime, particularly commercial offences and the misuse of financial technology.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant when using ATMs by checking for suspicious devices attached to the card slot, keypad or other parts of the machine.

“If you notice any suspicious device or believe an ATM has been tampered with, do not use it. Report it immediately to the bank or police so appropriate action can be taken,” he said.