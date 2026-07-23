TAIPING, July 23 — West Coast Expressway Sdn Bhd (WCE) has contributed RM10,000 to the Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) in support of wildlife conservation efforts through the Zoo Taiping & Night Safari (ZTNS) Animal Adoption Scheme.

WCE chief executive officer Lyndon Alfred Felix said the contribution, made under the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, would help cover the care costs of a 12-year-old male ‘seladang’ or Malayan gaur named Bima, which weighs more than 200 kilogrammes.

“We chose the gaur as WCE’s mascot because it symbolises resilience, strength and endurance, values that reflect the aspirations and work culture we seek to instil within our organisation.

“In addition to sponsoring the gaur’s care, the contribution also covers two other initiatives – a mural depicting the WCE alignment and the development of the WCE Pocket Park to enhance visitors’ comfort and experience at Zoo Taiping,” Lyndon told reporters after the ‘WE CARE’ CSR programme at the zoo here today.

MPT president Mohamed Akmal Dahalan was also present.

Lyndon said WCE’s commitment to environmental conservation is also reflected in the construction of two Animal Box Culverts (ABCs) along Section 11 of the WCE through the Gunung Bubu Forest Reserve in Kuala Kangsar to enable wildlife to move safely across the area.

The initiative reflects WCE’s approach to balancing infrastructure development with biodiversity conservation, in line with the company’s commitment to sustainable development and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Akmal said WCE’s contribution demonstrated the important role the corporate sector could play in supporting wildlife conservation while strengthening ZTNS as one of the country’s leading tourist attractions.

He described the initiative as an example for more companies to support conservation efforts and help ensure the welfare of animals at the zoo.

“Contributions like this are invaluable because the cost of caring for animals, including providing food, is high. Amid the current economic challenges, support from the corporate sector helps ease some of the financial burden,” he said.

On the Animal Adoption Scheme, Mohamed Akmal said it had received support from several corporate organisations to help fund the care of animals at ZTNS.

Current sponsors include Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd, iCare RX Sdn Bhd, Yayasan Kossan and the Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF).

“Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries sponsors a Malayan tiger, iCare RX a tapir and Yayasan Kossan a sun bear, with each contributing RM10,000.

“This year, in addition to WCE’s sponsorship of the gaur, MPOGCF has also contributed RM10,000 towards the care of a Bornean orangutan,” he added. — Bernama