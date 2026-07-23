REMBAU, July 23 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will launch its manifesto for the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election tomorrow night, its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

Mohamad, who is also State BN chairman, said the manifesto had been drawn up to continue the development agenda and policies left unfinished after the coalition lost its mandate in 2018.

He told reporters this after a meet-and-greet session with BN Chembong candidate Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris here today.

On BN’s poster boy for the election, Mohamad, who is also the coalition’s Rantau candidate, said the matter had yet to be decided.

Early voting takes place on July 28, with polling on Aug 1.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama