SEREMBAN, July 23 — Claims that the Negeri Sembilan government failed to act against the encroachment of state land in several villages, including Kampung Pasir near here, are unfounded.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Communications Director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said that, based on an explanation from Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar and state PH Chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, the Menteri Besar’s Office had taken follow-up action after receiving the complaints by requesting a report from the Seremban District and Land Office.

“The review identified 12 houses as encroaching on state government land. Five of the affected households have been offered affordable homes by the state government, and the relocation process is currently underway.

“As for the remaining houses, the Seremban District and Land Office had prepared a report containing proposed actions for the State Executive Council’s consideration by last May. However, as everyone knows, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was dissolved in June,” he told a PH press conference here today.

Also present were Amanah Communications Director Khalid Abdul Samad and Negeri Sembilan DAP secretary Cha Kee Chin.

Fahmi, who is also PKR Information Chief, said the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly in early June resulted in several administrative decisions being deferred until a new state government is formed.

“Therefore, claims that the state government failed to take any action are inaccurate, as the necessary measures had already been initiated before the State Assembly was dissolved,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, was responding to claims circulating on social media regarding a letter dated around July 2022 alleging the encroachment of Negeri Sembilan state land in several villages in Seremban.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama