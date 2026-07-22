KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysian Prison Department has confirmed that allegations raised by rights group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) involving a death in custody and claims of mistreatment at two prisons are now being investigated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In a media statement, the department said it was aware of Suaram’s allegations concerning the death of a detainee at one prison institution and separate claims of improper treatment of another inmate at another facility

“The Malaysian Prison Department is providing full cooperation to the police in assisting the investigation to ensure that all facts can be obtained comprehensively, transparently, and in accordance with the law,” it said.

The department said it would await the outcome of the police probe before issuing any further comment, while reiterating its commitment to ensuring inmates are treated according to the law, regulations, standard operating procedures and principles of good governance.

It also urged the public to avoid speculation or circulating unverified information while investigations are ongoing.

The statement follows a press release issued by Suaram on July 17 detailing two cases. The first involved a 69-year-old prisoner at Temiang Prison who died last month, about a week before he was due to be released, after being rushed to hospital following what his family was told was a sudden illness. Suaram said the man had no known underlying health conditions and that his family was initially barred from viewing the body.

The second case involved a prisoner at Simpang Renggam Prison who Suaram said sustained serious injuries to the sole of his foot after being caned with a pipe by a prison warden on June 4. The group said a police report had been lodged, but the alleged victim had not been moved to another facility and remained held at the same prison as the officer accused of the abuse.

Suaram linked the two cases to earlier incidents at Taiping Prison and argued they point to systemic problems in the prison system, including weak oversight and a lack of accountability.

The group also renewed its call for the withdrawal of a proposed Section 63A amendment to the Prisons Act 1995, which would grant prison officers immunity from legal action for actions taken in “good faith” with a “reasonable belief” that they were necessary. Suaram said the proposed provision would undermine transparency and shield institutional failures from scrutiny.

Among its demands, Suaram called for the Attorney General’s Chambers to order transparent inquests into the Temiang Prison death under the Criminal Procedure Code, for prison authorities and the Home Ministry to release medical and post-mortem reports to the family, and for any implicated officers to be transferred pending investigation.

The Prison Department’s statement did not directly address Suaram’s specific calls, including the proposed Section 63A amendment, saying only that it would await the results of the police investigation before commenting further.