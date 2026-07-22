PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — A total of 96,700 job opportunities are still actively offered through the MYFutureJobs platform managed by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) as of June 30.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said that a total of 668,321 job vacancies have been advertised via the platform.

“Out of 96,700 active job opportunities, nearly 40 per cent were high-skilled jobs, more than 30 per cent involved the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, while almost 20 per cent offered salaries exceeding RM5,000 per month.

“This reflects the industry’s high demand for local talent,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ramanan said the statistics prove that job opportunities continue to be available across various sectors and skill levels.

Therefore, he said, the Madani government through Perkeso and the MYFutureJobs platform has provided comprehensive support, including job matching, career counselling, resume reviews, interview preparation, as well as retraining and upskilling programmes, to help jobseekers return to work more quickly.

“In addition to digital platforms, the Madani government, via Perkeso, is also expanding access to job opportunities by organising the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival nationwide as part of initiatives to empower job opportunities for the people,” he said.

Ramanan said that from January to May, a total of 2,989 programmes were organised involving 86,594 jobseekers, with 14,029 individuals successfully getting jobs and 15,809 others being called for the next interview stage.

He said the government also provides Mobility Assistance of up to RM1,000 to help jobseekers who need to relocate to a new location to start work.

He said Kesuma (Human Resources Ministry) through Perkeso will continue to strengthen cooperation with employers and industry players to ensure more people obtain quality jobs, enhance their skills and build sustainable careers.

He also encouraged the public who are looking for jobs or want to change careers to take advantage of the MYFutureJobs platform as a gateway to better job opportunities. — Bernama