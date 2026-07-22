KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A foreign national was detained after the car he was driving rammed into a motorcycle that had stopped at a red traffic light along Jalan Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari, Puncak Alam, killing the motorcyclist last night.

Sungai Buloh Police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the 28-year-old was arrested at the scene after police received a report on the crash at 8.23 pm.

“The crash is believed to have occurred while the motorcyclist was on his way home from work.

“When he arrived at the traffic light junction, a car driven by a foreign man struck the rear of the motorcycle, which was stationary at the red traffic light,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz said the 29-year-old victim suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah UiTM Puncak Alam.

He said initial investigations found that the foreign national possessed a valid driving licence, while preliminary alcohol and drug screening tests returned negative.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and the foreign national has been remanded for three days until Friday to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Hafiz urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Traffic Investigating Officer Insp Azie Azyanti Mohd Rafae at 013-6756317 or the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-61561222 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama