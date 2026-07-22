KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for several states, forecasting heavy rain and strong winds across multiple regions this morning.

The warning remains in effect until 11:00am today. Severe weather is expected across the northern and southern corridors.

In Kedah, residents in Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu should brace for impact, while the entire state of Penang is also under alert.

Similarly, Perak is expecting heavy rain in Kerian, Larut, Matang, and Selama, and Pahang’s Rompin district is also highlighted.

The warning extends to Johor, specifically affecting Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, and Johor Bahru.

In Sabah, the alert covers the Sandakan Division, including Telupid, Beluran, and Sandakan, as well as the Kudat Division, encompassing Pitas and Kudat.

This alert was triggered by indications of imminent thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm per hour, which are expected to persist for more than one hour. As a short-term advisory, this warning is valid for a maximum of six hours from the time of issuance.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions.