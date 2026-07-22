ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 22 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today announced the appointment of 10 deputy chairmen of the State Executive Council committees to strengthen the state administration and improve service delivery.

The appointments are aimed at enhancing the administration’s capacity, expediting the resolution of public issues, and ensuring development policies are implemented effectively, equitably and inclusively across all districts.

Onn Hafiz said the move was in line with various strategic initiatives being rolled out to keep Johor on track to become a developed state by 2030 under the ‘Maju Johor 2030’ framework and the Johor Economic Transformation Plan (JETP).

“As the state’s development agenda gathers pace and becomes increasingly challenging, the state government sees the need to strengthen its administrative capacity to ensure that every policy, project and programme is implemented more effectively,” he told a special press conference at Kota Iskandar here today.

The proposed appointments have also received the consent of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, to serve on the key state committees, he added.

Describing the appointments as a significant responsibility and a matter of trust, Onn Hafiz said the deputy committee chairmen were expected to help strengthen government service delivery, expedite the resolution of issues affecting the people, and ensure that state initiatives were implemented effectively.

He stressed that each deputy committee chairman must work closely with the respective committee chairman, as well as relevant departments and agencies, to monitor project implementation, coordinate field operations, and ensure that government initiatives reach the grassroots.

Congratulating those appointed, he expressed confidence that the strengthened leadership team would help realise the aspirations of the people of Johor through a spirit of teamwork across the state administration.

The 10 deputy committee chairmen are:

Zaidi Japar (Rengit assemblyman): Housing and Local Government

Nadhirah Afiqah Abdull Rahim (Serom): Youth and Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives

Anuar Abd Manap (Pemanis): Islamic Religious Affairs

Mohd Youzaimi Yusof (Tenggaroh): Health and Environment

Syed Hussein Syed Abdullah (Mahkota): Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources

Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri (Parit Yaani): Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications

Chan San San (Johor Jaya): Women, Family and Community Development

Sahrihan Jani (Gambir): Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development

Chua Jian Boon (Layang-Layang): Unity, Heritage and Culture

V. Rugendran (Kahang): Education and Information