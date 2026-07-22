KUALA LUMPUR, July — The appointment of foreign executives to lead Malaysian ports should be based on capability,backed by strong governance safeguards and accompanied by a clear succession plan to develop local leadership, said maritime industry experts.

Maritime Network Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Seri Jeyenderan Ramasamy said international appointments were common in the highly specialised maritime industry but should be balanced with stronger local representation on port boards, clearly defined authority over strategic assets and regular regulatory oversight.

He said while global experience brought expertise in terminal automation, digitalisation and port expansion, Malaysia should first determine whether qualified local professionals were available.

“A port is not simply another commercial company. It is a strategic gateway for trade and an important component of the country’s logistics ecosystem,” he said in a statement responding to reports that Malaysian firm MMC Port Holdings had appointed a foreign national as its executive chairman.

Drawing on three decades in the industry, Jeyenderan said decisions made by port leaders affected cargo movement, shipping lines, operational policies and business opportunities, stressing that leaders must understand the challenges faced by Malaysian shipping agents, importers, exporters and service providers.

He said Malaysia should remain open to global expertise, provided appointments strengthened governance, transparency, national resilience and the development of future Malaysian port leaders.

Meanwhile, maritime scholar and commentator Nazery Khalid said the priority should be appointing the right person for the right job regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender or age.

Nazery said he believed the owners of MMC Ports had conducted proper due diligence and made the appointment based on commercial considerations, but acknowledged that naming a non-Malaysian to lead one of the country’s key port operators had naturally raised questions among industry observers because of its strategic importance to Malaysia’s trade, economy and national interests.

Earlier, Reuters reported that it saw a memo stating that Dubai-based port executive and former DP World chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem would take charge of MMC Port Holdings.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have said the government does not interfere in management appointments at companies operating ports, including those involving foreign nationals, as long as Malaysians retain majority ownership.

MMC Ports is Malaysia’s largest port operating group, with seven ports situated along or near the Strait of Malacca, a narrow sea lane linking the Indian Ocean and the Pacific that is vital to global trade. — Bernama