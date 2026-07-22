KOTA BHARU, July 22 — The Kelantan government has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on state land encroachment following the demolition of four illegal houses in Pechong, Mukim Bandar Tanah Merah yesterday.

The structures were illegally erected on property belonging to the Kelantan Land Commissioner (PTK) said state Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah.

He said authorities intervened after detecting unauthorised developments on government land, some of which were being rented to ethnic Rohingya.

He added that before the operation, authorities issued notices and eviction orders under legal provisions to give those involved time to comply.

“The operation, led by the Kelantan Land and Mines Office (PTG) with the Tanah Merah Land and District Office (PTJTM), began at 10.30 am and involved 108 officers and personnel from various agencies.

“Four houses built without approval were demolished under the National Land Code 1965 to protect state land from any encroachment, usage, or development without approval,” he said when contacted today.

Hilmi said the state government will continue to take stern action against anyone who encroaches on state land or erects structures without authorisation.

“All enforcement actions follow the law and established procedures to ensure public interest and state land sovereignty are safeguarded,” he said.

The integrated operation also involved the Tanah Merah District Council, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, the National Security Council, the Public Works Department, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, and Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd.

He added that the Tanah Merah Land and District Office will continue to increase integrated enforcement operations to protect state land against unauthorised encroachment and use, in line with legal provisions. — Bernama