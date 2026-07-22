KULIM, July 22 — A Bangladeshi man pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of possessing 11 Bangladeshi passports without lawful authority last month.

Salman Mallik, 49, was charged with possessing 11 passports issued to Bangladeshi citizens for the use of others without lawful authority at a premises in Taman Senangin here, at around 7 pm on June 27.

He was charged under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passports Act 1966 (Act 150), which carries a fine not exceeding RM10,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Preeyaa offered bail at RM7,000 with two Malaysian guarantors.

However, lawyer Lim Sheng Zhe, representing the accused, requested a lower bail amount on the grounds that his client had cooperated throughout the investigation, and that the accused needs to support his wife and cover her medical expenses.

Magistrate Nor Hamizah Mat Shah granted the accused bail of RM4,000 with two Malaysian guarantors and set Sept 13 for re-mention of the case. — Bernama