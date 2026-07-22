KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the close cooperation and shared commitment between the Federal Government and the Sarawak Government continue to strengthen the state’s position as a leader in growth, innovation and inclusive development.

In a Facebook post marking Sarawak Day today, Anwar said every initiative undertaken reflects a shared determination to uplift the people, strengthen the economy and ensure lasting prosperity.

The Prime Minister, who is also Finance Minister, said Sarawak’s ongoing transformation is the result of collective efforts that must continue to be reinforced for the benefit of the people.

“Guided by the spirit of Sarawak Maju Segulai Sejalai, we will continue moving forward together to strengthen unity, accelerate development and build a more prosperous future for Sarawak and Malaysia.

“Happy Sarawak Day to all Sarawakians,” he said.

Anwar also expressed hope that the Land of the Hornbills would continue to achieve greater success, drive prosperity and remain a source of national pride for a brighter future for the people of Sarawak and Malaysia. — Bernama