KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) has mobilised 200 officers and personnel to support security operations for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

KDNKA director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said preparations had been made well in advance through training, courses and competency development programmes to ensure all officers and personnel involved are fully prepared to carry out their duties effectively on the ground.

“All PDRM departments, not just KDNKA, will be involved in providing manpower and logistical support throughout the state election.

“For the Johor state election, KDNKA deployed 850 officers and personnel. For the Negeri Sembilan state election, we expect to deploy about 200 officers and personnel because, compared with Johor, Negeri Sembilan has a smaller number of state constituencies,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating at the closing ceremony of the KDNKA 2026 Obstacle Course Test at the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade Shooting Range in Cheras today.

Mohd Yusri said the department is also working closely with the Election Commission (EC) to provide training and exposure for officers and personnel deployed throughout the state election.

“Our goal is to ensure that the Negeri Sembilan state election is conducted smoothly, orderly and without incident. Members of the public should be able to cast their votes without fear, concern or doubt over their safety.

“This will allow voters to fulfil their civic responsibility in a safe, peaceful and secure environment,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan state election is scheduled to be held on Aug 1, with nomination day set for July 18 and early voting on July 28.

In a separate development, Mohd Yusri said KDNKA has a strength of about 25,000 officers and personnel tasked with safeguarding security on land, at sea and in the air. He was responding to questions on media reports on Monday that the department had seized more than RM77 million worth of goods linked to 862 cross-border crime cases.

“For example, under Op Tiris, we have successfully prevented controlled goods such as diesel, petrol, sugar, flour, cooking oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from being smuggled out of the country.

“Enforcement efforts are not limited to the northern border, but also cover the east coast, Sabah and Sarawak, in line with KDNKA’s commitment to further strengthening border security and combating cross-border crime,” he said.