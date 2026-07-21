KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in several areas across nine states and Putrajaya until 1pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In an advisory issued at 8.50am today, MetMalaysia said the affected areas include Kuala Muda in Kedah; Penang; Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in Kelantan; and Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu.

The warning also covers Jerantut and Kuantan in Pahang; Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang in Selangor; Putrajaya; Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau in Negeri Sembilan; as well as Matu, Dalat and Mukah in Sarawak’s Mukah division.

MetMalaysia said the thunderstorm warning is issued when there are indications of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour that are either occurring or expected to occur for more than an hour.

It added that thunderstorm warnings are short-term advisories and remain valid for no more than six hours from the time of issuance.