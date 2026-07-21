KOTA BHARU, July 21 — Three men died after a five-tonne lorry carrying chicken crashed into a trailer parked on the side of the road on the East-West Highway, Tanah Merah, early this morning.

The deceased were the lorry driver, Norazeman Abdul Aziz, 42, and two passengers, Mohammad Zakwan Mohd Nor, 16, and Mohd Haikal Hanifah, 29 years old.

A spokesman for the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) when contacted said they received an emergency call via the NG999 line at 4.26 am before mobilising personnel from the Kemahang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Tanah Merah BBP to the scene of the incident.

“The fire brigade arrived at the location at 4.41 am and found an accident involving a five-tonne lorry carrying chicken crashing into a trailer parked on the side of the road.

“The three victims were found trapped in the lorry. Firefighters had to extricate all the victims before they were confirmed dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel,” he said.

According to him, the bodies of the three victims were then handed over to the police for further action.

“The operation involved 12 firefighters with two engines from BBP Kemahang and BBP Tanah Merah,” he said. — Bernama