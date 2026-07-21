SEREMBAN, July 21 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) yesterday unveiled its manifesto, themed “Negeri Sembilan Kekal Harapan” (Negeri Sembilan Stays With Harapan), outlining 10 key commitments as its pledge to voters for the upcoming 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

The manifesto was launched by Negeri Sembilan PH chairman and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun here yesterday.

The 10 commitments include providing a stable, clean and people-centric government; strengthening the “Skim Sejahtera Rakyat” or People’s Wellbeing Scheme (SSR); building a competitive economy and creating 30,000 high-income jobs; and ensuring quality education for all.

The manifesto also pledges to build 20,000 affordable homes and resolve land-related issues; empower youths, women and families; develop the tourism and cultural heritage sectors; and implement the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Development Plan.

Other proposals focus on modernising agriculture and strengthening food security, delivering strategic infrastructure and quality healthcare services, as well as promoting interfaith unity.

Also present were PH deputy chairman and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, PH Presidential Council member and election director Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, and Amanah vice-president Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli.

Earlier, outlining the coalition’s long-term vision under the manifesto, Aminuddin said PH aimed to position Negeri Sembilan as the “Central Corridor Pembangunan Harapan Malaysia”, a new national growth corridor linking the strategic economic zones of the Klang Valley and southern Peninsular Malaysia.

The Negeri Sembilan PH chairman said the state’s strategic location near the federal capital, coupled with its extensive logistics network, highways, port and proximity to an international airport, positioned it to become the country’s next growth hub.

The PKR vice-president said the development corridor stretching from Kuala Lumpur as the financial centre, Selangor as the industrial engine and Melaka as the tourism and maritime hub should be integrated with Negeri Sembilan into a complementary economic ecosystem.

“At the heart of this corridor stands Negeri Sembilan. Negeri Sembilan is no longer merely a state along the way, but will become the centre of that journey, transforming from a transit state into a prime destination for investment and innovation,” he said.

As part of that vision, Aminuddin said PH planned to drive economic growth through projects such as the rebranded Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0), the NS Semiconductor Valley and the Nilai Advanced Photonic AI Manufacturing City, which are expected to create more high-income jobs for locals.

Drawing inspiration from Hokkaido, Japan, he said he envisioned Negeri Sembilan becoming a model for balanced development, where industrial progress goes hand in hand with environmental conservation and the preservation of the state’s unique “Adat Perpatih” heritage.

“True progress is not measured solely by statistics or impressive buildings, but by the quality of life of the people. It is about whether young people have good jobs, families own homes, and local entrepreneurs continue to thrive,” he said.

He also called on the people of Negeri Sembilan to give PH a fresh mandate to realise the “Visi Negeri Sembilan Maju 2045” development agenda.

Early voting is on July 28, while polling takes place on August 1.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama