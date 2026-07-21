SEREMBAN, July 21 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto for the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election focuses on deliverable promises rather than political rhetoric, said state coalition chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin, who is also the Menteri Besar, said the manifesto was formulated based on PH’s eight years in office in the state, with an emphasis on continuing existing initiatives while enhancing them over the next five years.

“In the past, we focused on what we wanted to implement. This time, we are improving and strengthening those initiatives for the next five years.

“The next five years are about ensuring these plans become a reality. Most importantly, we want to build a strong foundation for Negeri Sembilan that can benefit future generations,” he told a press conference after launching the PH manifesto for the upcoming state election here yesterday.

Earlier, Aminuddin, who is contesting the Linggi state seat in the election, launched the coalition manifesto themed “Negeri Sembilan Kekal Harapan” (Negeri Sembilan Stays With Harapan), which outlines 10 key commitments.

He said that throughout PH’s administration in Negeri Sembilan, almost all of its previous manifesto pledges had been fulfilled, except for a proposed amendment to state legislation that was not passed in the State Legislative Assembly before its dissolution on June 5.

The state PKR chairman also urged all PH candidates to use the manifesto as their primary campaign guide by explaining the coalition’s pledges to voters, rather than engaging in political rhetoric or attacks.

“I will make sure they read it every day, understand it and explain to the people what we intend to do. We should not resort to slander, quarrels or unnecessary issues.

“What the people want is a manifesto that can be delivered, and I am confident we can deliver it. We have the track record,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 28 for early voting in the Negeri Sembilan state election, with polling day scheduled for August 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama