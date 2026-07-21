SEREMBAN, July 21 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has activated its Network Monitoring Centre to oversee complaints involving communications and multimedia services during the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

In a statement, MCMC said the public could report issues involving mobile and internet coverage, telecommunications service quality, service disruptions and online content related to 3R issues (religion, race and the royal institution).

According to MCMC, the Network Monitoring Centre will also receive complaints on other matters that fall within the commission’s jurisdiction.

The public can lodge complaints and provide feedback by calling the centre on 06-4794907 or 06-4794912, or through email at [email protected], the MCMC Complaints Portal, or Google Form https://forms.gle/1BigDtHvTokMzQuG9.

It said public feedback would help the commission maintain the quality of communications and multimedia services throughout the state election period.

The Election Commission has set July 28 as the early voting date for the state polls, with polling day scheduled for August 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama