MELAKA, July 21 — The state government, through Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB), has proposed building a temporary water tank at Kem Terendak in Sungai Udang as a short-term measure to address recurring water supply issues at the camp.

Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management senior exco Datuk Rais Yasin said the move is necessary while awaiting the completion of the Development and Upgrade of the Water Reticulation System project at the camp, which is expected to be ready by April 2028.

However, Rais, who is also the Sungai Udang assemblyman, said the construction of the temporary tank depends on approval from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

“The water issue at Kem Terendak falls under the purview of the Public Works Department and Mindef, but the state government, through SAMB, is committed to helping affected residents, military personnel and their families.

“Therefore, the state government, through SAMB, will submit a proposal to Mindef. We will identify a suitable location for the temporary tank, in addition to deploying mobile water tankers,” he told reporters at Kem Terendak yesterday.

He was speaking after the handover ceremony of two 5,000-litre water tanks from SAMB to Kem Terendak. Also present were Terendak Garrison Headquarters commanding officer Lt Col Annuar Kaliman and SAMB chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Saleh Jusman.

Earlier, Rais revealed that some 2,000 military personnel and households, along with five schools, including a MARA Junior Science College, within the camp have been hit by water supply disruptions over the past five days.

He attributed the disruption to a major pipe burst along Jalan Kampung Payasum in Sungai Udang, with repairs expected to be completed by tonight. But full restoration is expected to take another one to two days.

“To ease the burden, SAMB has been delivering 25,000 gallons of water daily using 25 tanker lorries since yesterday. But this is insufficient, given that an estimated 2,000 military personnel and households are affected.

“We have also supplied water containers for school use to ensure daily activities run smoothly. I apologise to all Kem Terendak residents and affected families. The state government will continue to stand by them,” he said. — Bernama