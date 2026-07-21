PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to investigate a case involving the upload of online content touching on 3R (Race, Religion and Royalty) issues concerning the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The commission said it has recorded the statement of an individual to assist with the investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“MCMC views the dissemination of 3R-related content seriously, particularly content that is provocative, insulting, incites hatred, or has the potential to trigger public tension,” the commission said in a statement yesterday.

The commission also urged all parties to refrain from raising 3R issues, especially during the election campaign period.

The public is also advised to use social media platforms ethically, responsibly and with discretion, and to avoid spreading extreme, inflammatory or defamatory content that could undermine national harmony and public order, it added. — Bernama