GUA MUSANG, July 21 — A man went missing after the boat he was travelling in capsized in Sungai Galas near Kampung Batu 6 here today, and a search and rescue (SAR) operation is underway.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue station chief Senior Fire Supt Muhammad Azrul Izzham Zulkifli said the victim was identified as Mohd Ilham Che Mat Satar, 27.

Muhammad Azrul Izzham, who is also the operation commander, said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 2.16 pm and dispatched 10 firefighters to the scene, about 15 kilometres from the fire station, arriving at 3.05pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found the boat capsized, but the victim was nowhere to be found.

“The operation commander was then briefed by the police before launching a surface water rescue operation and seeking assistance from the Water Rescue Unit and the K9 Detection Unit to expand the search efforts,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Muhammad Azrul Izzham said five fire department assets, including a boat, were deployed for the operation, with search efforts covering more than 10 kilometres along Sungai Galas.

He said rescue personnel searched the river from Limau Kasturi to Kampung Batu 6, but strong currents hampered efforts to locate the victim.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed the incident and said the victim had yet to be found, with SAR operation ongoing. — Bernama