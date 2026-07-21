KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A man was found dead with stab wounds to the abdomen in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Kajang, yesterday morning.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said police received an emergency call reporting the discovery of an unconscious man in the area at 8.45am.

“Acting on the information received, a team was dispatched to the scene and found a deceased man with no identification documents, believed to be in his 30s,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said a preliminary examination conducted with the forensic team found injuries on the victim consistent with wounds inflicted by a sharp weapon.

A post-mortem conducted by a medical officer at Kajang Hospital determined that the cause of death was abdominal haemorrhaging resulting from stab wounds, he added.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Police are carrying out a thorough investigation, including establishing the victim’s identity, tracing witnesses and individuals believed to be linked to the incident,” he said.

Members of the public with information about the case are urged to assist investigations by contacting investigating officer ASP Ong Eng Yew at 012-696 6849 or visiting the nearest police station. — Bernama