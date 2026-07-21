JOHOR BAHRU, July 21 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, visited Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum in Johor Bahru today in conjunction with the “Hari Hol” (death anniversary commemoration) of the late Sultan Iskandar.

Accompanying him were the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and the Raja Muda of Johor, Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail, according to a Facebook post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official page, which also shared photographs of the ceremony.

Sultan Ibrahim poured rosewater and sprinkled flower petals on the graves of his father, the late Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail, and his mother, the late Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Binti Abdullah.

His Majesty also visited the grave of his late son, Tunku Laksamana of Johor, Tunku Abdul Jalil Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.

The Hari Hol ceremony for the late Sultan Iskandar is observed annually on the 6th of Safar in the Islamic calendar and serves as a day for the people of Johor to honour and pay respects to the late Sultan.

Additionally, the event is held to offer prayers to Allah, seeking His abundant forgiveness for the souls of the departed and asking that they be gathered among the believers. — Bernama