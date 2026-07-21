SEREMBAN, July 21 — Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to join the campaign trail for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election this Wednesday.

PH Negeri Sembilan chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said Anwar is scheduled to join several PH campaign events in Sikamat and Paroi, alongside party leadership and election machinery.

He said Anwar’s absence from last night’s PH Negeri Sembilan manifesto launch is not an issue.

“We have been informed that he (Anwar) will be present on Wednesday. We will meet in Sikamat and Paroi for a series of major events.

“We have proven that we have prepared our manifesto. We want to convey to the people that these are our promises, and insya-Allah, we will be able to deliver,” he told reporters after the manifesto launch here yesterday.

Earlier, Aminuddin, who is also the Linggi seat candidate, launched the manifesto themed Negeri Sembilan Kekal Harapan (Negeri Sembilan Stays With Harapan), which outlines 10 key commitments.

The manifesto focuses on administrative stability, people’s well-being, a competitive economy, education, housing, youth development, women and family empowerment, tourism, customary heritage, modern agriculture, strategic infrastructure, as well as social unity and harmony.

Also present were DAP secretary-general and PH candidate for the Chennah seat Anthony Loke, Selangor Menteri Besar and PH election director Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, and Amanah vice-president Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli.

Early voting is on July 28, while polling takes place on August 1.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama