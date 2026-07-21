KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his congratulations to Andy Burnham on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, while vowing to elevate the Malaysia-UK Strategic Partnership.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Anwar expressed his eagerness to work with Burnham in advancing bilateral cooperation, including finalising a Digital Trade Agreement and deepening collaboration in artificial intelligence, digitalisation, clean energy and defence.

He praised Burnham’s honest admission that Britain’s initial response to the Gaza crisis had fallen short, along with his renewed call for greater pressure against the Israeli regime.

“At a time when many in the West have struggled to show the moral clarity this crisis demands, that recognition is a welcome and important first step,” he said.

Anwar noted that next year will mark the 70th anniversary of Malaysia-UK diplomatic ties, calling it an ideal moment to renew both nations’ commitment to their enduring partnership and chart the way forward together.

He also conveyed his appreciation to former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his contributions to strengthening Malaysia-UK ties throughout his time in office.

“I wish him every success in his future endeavours,” he added.

Burnham, who took over as Labour Party leader on Friday, was officially appointed as Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday, following Starmer’s formal resignation at Buckingham Palace. — Bernama