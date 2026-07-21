KUCHING, July 21 — AirBorneo has expressed its regret over the delay experienced by passengers of Flight MY5004 from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching due to technical reasons.

The Sarawak-owned airline reiterated that safety remained its highest priority, and explained that the flight departed at 7.30pm after the technical error was resolved.

“Throughout the delay, our team assisted affected guests by providing regular updates, meals and refreshments, as well as the necessary assistance to ensure their comfort and well-being,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked all affected passengers for their patience, understanding and cooperation.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety while delivering safe and reliable services. — Bernama