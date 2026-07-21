SEREMBAN, July 21 — A total of 141 out of 143 applications to organise political talk and campaign activities for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election have been approved from July 18 to 20.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said all approved political programmes and activities were monitored by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to ensure that their organisation complied with the law and did not affect public safety and order.

He also said that for the same period, Negeri Sembilan PDRM had received seven police reports and opened four investigation papers, two of which were opened yesterday relating to election offences.

“Yesterday, an investigation paper was opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief causing loss or damage to property.

“Another investigation paper under Section 435 of the Penal Code was for committing mischief by fire causing loss or damage to property,” he said in a statement today.

Alzafny said that so far, the security and public order situation throughout the election process was good and at controlled level.

“The public is urged to continue to obey the law, respect the democratic process and provide full cooperation to the police on the ground to ensure that the Negeri Sembilan election is held in a peaceful, harmonious and orderly atmosphere,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the early voting for the Negeri Sembilan election on July 28 while polling day is on August 1.

To get the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama