JOHOR BAHRU, July 20 — A man’s attempt to trespass into a house in Kampung Melayu Majidee here was foiled after members of the public detained him before handing him over to police this morning.

The incident also went viral on social media after a video showed several people restraining the suspect at the scene, according to Kosmo! Online.

Johor Bahru South district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei said police received a report at 8.42am from a 33-year-old local man, who is also a police officer.

Following the report, officers from the Majidee police station went to the scene and arrested the suspect at about 9am.

“The suspect is a 48-year-old Malaysian man who was detained by the roadside in Kampung Melayu Majidee.

“Checks found that he has five previous criminal and drug-related records,” he said in a statement today.

Azrul Hisham said police will apply for a remand order at the Johor Bahru Magistrates’ Court tomorrow to facilitate further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code for house trespass, which carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM5,000, or both upon conviction.