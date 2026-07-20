KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malaysian Prison Department will enhance security measures, including using technology, intelligence monitoring and patrols, to counter the growing threat posed by drones being used for criminal activities.

The proactive measures follow the department’s detection and successful prevention of an attempt to smuggle contraband into the Sungai Udang Prison Complex using a drone on July 15.

In a statement today, the department said it is also conducting an internal investigation to determine whether there is any involvement by inmates or other parties in the incident.

“Through monitoring and security control measures by the prison, the suspicious activity was detected, and a police report was lodged, enabling enforcement action to be taken.

“Close cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will continue to be strengthened to ensure security at prison institutions remains at the highest level and attempts to smuggle prohibited items into prisons can be effectively prevented,” it said.

Following the police report, the Royal Malaysia Police launched an operation and arrested two local suspects believed to be involved in the smuggling attempt, and seized several related items.

On Friday, Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman during a raid at Taman Kris Satria, Sungai Udang, following an attempt to smuggle tobacco into the prison.

Based on preliminary investigations, the male suspect, who has 12 prior criminal records, admitted to flying the drone to survey the intended landing site, allegedly in collaboration with an inmate.

Meanwhile, the Prison Department stressed that it would not tolerate any violations of the law or misconduct that could jeopardise the security and order of prison institutions.

The department said it would not comment further on the case as the police investigation is ongoing, and urged the public not to speculate. — Bernama